‘The feeling is’ that Italian side Cagliari want to cash in on attacker Roberto Piccoli, who is wanted by Premier League side West Ham United.

The Hammers, due to their financial situation, have been cautious in the transfer market while going after their targets.

Graham Potter’s side have so far managed to secure two signings in the form of Kyle Walker-Peters on a free transfer and El Hadji Malick Diouf, with the fee they received from Mohammed Kudus’ departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

Signing a forward is on West Ham’s agenda and Cagliari’s striker Piccoli is someone they think will fit the profile they are looking for.

The Hammers are suggested to in in the lead in the race for him, though they face competition from Benfica.

Cagliari took Piccoli on loan from Sampdoria last season with an option to buy this summer and after a good campaign in their colours, they decided to trigger the clause.

Piccoli could though be set for a quick exit from Cagliari and he may be playing in either England or Portugal in the coming weeks.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, ‘there is a feeling’ that Cagliari are actively looking to cash in on the goal-getter.

Attacker Crysencio Summerville Maxwel Cornet Jarrod Bowen Luis Guilherme Niclas Fullkrug Callum Marshall West Ham United’s attacking options

With Benfica and West Ham competing against each other, the Italian side could well bring in a substantial sum for Piccoli.

The Serie A outfit want a fee in the region of €30m to let Piccoli, who has four more years left in his contract, depart the club.

It is unclear how much West Ham are willing to pay at the moment as they will not want to overpay for the forward, while they are pursuing other targets as well, and bringing in a goalkeeper is also on their agenda.

West Ham have essentially agreed personal terms with Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

There will be pressure for Potter to get any striker signing right as West Ham have struggled in that area in recent years, with the likes of Albian Ajeti, Gianluca Scamacca, Simone Zaza and Niclas Fullkrug failing to deliver.