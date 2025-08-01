Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Championship side Watford have agreed to sell Portuguese defender Joao Ferreira to Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne and have included a sell-on clause for the player as well.

The Hornets have been competent with their transfer business this summer, as they have been constantly working on incomings and outgoings.

Gino Pozzo has shown that he is not afraid to invest big in players, as Nestory Irankunda, Othmane Maamma, Marc Bola and Hector Kyprianou have been brought in.

However, the club are equally focused on offloading players to afford the players they believe will help the squad get better.

Mileta Rajovic, Francisco Sierralta and Antonio Tikvic’s respective departures have brought in money to strengthen the kitty, while Jorge Hurtado could go.

Now, one more departure is set to be done, as according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Portuguese full-back Ferreira is edging closer to an exit.

French side Saint-Etienne have agreed to buy the 24-year-old on a deal worth €3m with add-ons as well.

Club Benfica Vitoria Guimaraes Rio Ave Watford Udinese Braga Clubs Joao Ferreira has played for

Watford will be keeping a future sell-on clause for the ex-Portugal youth international, who is set to end his adventure in England.

Ferreira has five Vicarage Road appearances to his name, and his two-year spell, which he mostly spent out on loan, is set to end.

When he was at Benfica, he was seen as a top prospect, but he could not translate his potential, and he is 24 now.

The Hornets will hope that he will find his rhythm in France, which could see them bag some cash as they have kept a sell-on clause for his future sale.

Now Watford will want to make sure their squad is ready for the start of the new Championship season, with former striker Sam Parkin having claimed near the end of last term that they could be in for a good 2025/26.