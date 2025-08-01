Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘won’t even sit down’ for talks over letting Lucas Paqueta go unless the offer on the table is £50m, making a move to Flamengo ‘unfeasible’ for now.

The midfielder is a Flamengo academy graduate and broke through into the first team, but departed the Brazilian side to sign for Italian giants AC Milan in 2019.

West Ham bought him from Lyon in 2022 and he has since played 120 matches for the Hammers, 33 of which came in the Premier League last season.

Paqueta had looked set to go to Manchester City, but he was charged with breaching betting rules which scuppered a move to the Etihad.

He has now been cleared of those charges and is again being linked with a possible move away from West Ham.

Flamengo would love to bring Paqueta back to Brazil, but that prospect looks a long way off at the moment.

Indeed, according to Flamengo insider Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, West Ham ‘won’t even sit down’ for talks for an offer of under £50m.

Club Years Flamengo 2016-2019 AC Milan 2019-2020 Lyon 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Lucas Paqueta’s career history

As such, despite Flamengo’s interest, a move for Paqueta to the Brazilian giants ‘is unfeasible’ at the moment.

There is interest in Paqueta from European countries as well and the player himself is keen on playing for at least one more European club before returning to Brazil.

West Ham brought in big money from selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer and if Paqueta was also sold then that would boost Graham Potter’s kitty.

For now, the Hammers are working with the budget they have and are in the lead for Cagliari striker Roberto Piccoli.

They are also attempting to strike a deal with Leicester City for goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

With West Ham having struggled last term though, fans may be sceptical that either player can move the needle.