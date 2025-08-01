Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves are ‘strongly pursuing’ Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez, who has strong interest from Serie A giants Napoli, and are ‘set to submit’ an offer.

With only one month left in the current transfer window, the Molineux club are left thin in multiple positions.

Even though they have addressed their attacking issues with the signings of Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez, they are yet to add to their backline.

The departures of Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri have been big blows for them and now they are working to get in players to replace them.

AZ Alkmaar’s David Moller Wolfe is set to become Ait-Nouri’s replacement as the clubs have agreed a deal for the left-back.

Vitor Pereira has looked at multiple right-back options, including Marc Pubill, who ended up at Atletico Madrid and left Wolves ‘very disappointed’.

Former West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal, who is a free agent, has also been looked at as a potential option, but now they are focusing on a longer term option.

Competition Details La Liga 32 apps, 4 goals, 4 assists Copa del Rey 3 apps, 1 goal, 1 assist Juanlu Sanchez’s last season

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Sevilla’s 21-year-old right-back Sanchez is being strongly pursued by Wolves.

The Molineux club are ready to submit a €17m bid for the Spain Under-23 international, who is being courted by Italian champions Napoli.

Gli Azzurri have a preliminary agreement with the La Liga club, but a deal is not finalised between the clubs, which keeps the situation very open.

The 21-year-old full-back has 74 senior appearances to his name and back in April, he signed a contract extension which runs until the summer of 2029.

He is an attack minded right-back and can also operate as a winger or even in central midfield if needed.

It remains to be seen when the Molineux outfit will go in with an offer for the highly-rated Spaniard and if they can see off Napoli to land him in the coming days and weeks.