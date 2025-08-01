Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Wrexham ‘may have to wait’ before they can sign Sheffield United‘s Kieffer Moore as the Blades want to sign a striker before they sanction the Welsh hitman’s departure, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Following their promotion from League One, Phil Parkinson’s team have shown intent in the transfer market, not shying away from spending money to strengthen the squad.

A significant number of players have been signed already, including the standout capture of Josh Windass, and work is going on behind the scenes to add to that before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

They are set to land Leicester City defender Conor Coady, who is also a target for Scottish giants Rangers, on a deal worth £2m.

Parkinson is not stopping his recruitment though as the Championship opener approaches.

Wrexham are looking to add a proven goalscorer and have lined up the capture of Moore from Sheffield United.

They have agreed a fee with the Blades and have been hopeful of getting Moore through the door quickly to link up with the squad.

Game Competition Southampton (A) Championship Hull City (H) EFL Cup West Brom (H) Championship Wrexham’s first three games

The wages have also been sorted out with the 32-year-old, but the Welsh outfit may need to have some patience as the Yorkshire club want to bring a striker in before Moore leaves.

The Blades are currently in talks with Oli McBurnie, who was a Sheffield United player before, as he is seen as a natural replacement.

However, there is competition for McBurnie in the shape of Ipswich Town and Hull City.

Wrexham will therefore keep a close eye on Sheffield United’s bid to bring in a new striker over the coming days.

The Welsh side are also pushing for a move for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, but face competition from Swansea City, who are currently leading the race.