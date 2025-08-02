Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have ‘almost agreed’ a double deal with Spanish La Liga side Girona which will see Arnau Martinez heading to Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner is keen to pick up the pace in the transfer market throughout August and right-back Martinez is someone he wants to add to the ranks.

Palace are using the fact that Girona are keen on their striker Odsonne Edouard to push through an agreement involving both players.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Crystal Palace will pay €10m for Martinez, while Edouard will go the other way for €6m.

The deal is ‘almost agreed’ as things stand and the Eagles will want to get it done and dusted soon.

Martinez, who is due to turn 23 later this month, featured heavily for Girona last term and ended up with 39 outings across all competitions to his name.

Despite his young years, he showed his leadership qualities by regularly wearing the captain’s armband, which he also did in the Champions League.

Competition Details La Liga 32 apps, 2 goals, 2 assists Champions League 5 apps Copa del Rey 2 apps, 1 goal, 1 assist Arnau Martinez last season

Martinez faced Premier League opposition in the Champions League in the shape of Arsenal, a 2-1 defeat in which he collected a booking.

Girona would land Edouard as part of the agreement, with the striker being used by Crystal Palace to smooth the deal.

The 27-year-old is out of favour at Selhurst Park and has entered the final year of his deal with the Eagles.

Edouard was on loan at Leicester City last term, but barely featured in a doomed campaign in the top flight for the Foxes.

Crystal Palace are also looking at other additions and they remain interested in Genoa defender Koni De Winter.

Leicester’s Bilal El Khannouss remains an option on their radar to boost Glasner’s midfield, but Leeds United are also keen on him and have met with his agents.