Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Rangers boss Russell Martin has taken aim at ‘a problem the club has had over the last few years’ to explain why his side put in an abject performance away at Motherwell, with two points dropped in a 1-1 draw.

The Gers needed to make a statement in their Scottish Premiership opener away at Fir Park, especially because a number of fans have been left unconvinced by Martin’s appointment as boss.

He has been backed in the transfer market and had four new signings in the starting eleven, while he also decided to give Kieran Dowell another chance at Ibrox following his loan at Birmingham City.

Rangers took the lead at Motherwell through James Tavernier in the 14th minute, but Motherwell’s pressure told as they levelled with three minutes left as Emmanuel Longelo struck.

As expected, Martin’s side dominated the ball, but Motherwell enjoyed just as many shots on target (five) and even registered more shots (17) than Rangers (15).

Martin makes no bones about what his side produced, which he feels was not good enough and says they were lucky to get a draw.

The Gers boss pointed towards an issue which he says pre-dates his arrival and explains what happened on the pitch, with players not being brave and taking control when the game is not going well.

Motherwell Rangers Goals – 1 Goals – 1 Possession – 38% Possession – 62% Shots on target – 5 Shots on target – 5 Corners – 1 Corners – 12 Motherwell 1-1 Rangers key stats

Martin told BBC Scotland post match: “I think we were lucky with what we got, Motherwell were really good.

“The thing I can’t accept is, whatever the tactics are, we got outfought and they were braver than us to play in certain moments.

“We pick and choose when we want to play football properly and when we want to run hard when it’s going well, and then when the game’s not going well, we have too many players that want to do their own thing and slip into self-preservation.

“And this is not me blaming the players at all, but I think it’s a problem the club has had over the last few years – when it’s going well, it’s fine, and when it’s not, there’s a problem, it’s not together enough on the pitch.

“We have to work out quickly who really wants to dig in and fight and do what we’re asking them to do.”

Martin was sacked from his job as Southampton boss last season after refusing to adapt his style of play despite Saints consistently losing games in the Premier League.

Prior to that he managed to get Southampton promoted to the Premier League through the playoffs in the Championship; they finished fourth in the regular season, behind Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

He is set for a boost soon though as Rangers have agreed a fee to sign Oliver Antman from Go Ahead Eagles.