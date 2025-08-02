Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Benjamin Sesko’s agent has travelled to Leipzig this evening amid Newcastle United and Manchester United both looking to sign him, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Newcastle have put in an offer of €75m plus €5m in add-ons for Sesko, which RB Leipzig have not accepted and not rejected, as negotiations continue.

The Bundesliga side are unhappy with some of the payment terms relating to the fee and want to make changes in that area.

Manchester United have not yet made an offer for Sesko, but talks have been held and the striker has not indicated which team he would prefer to join, with a decision expected in the coming days.

Now Sesko’s agent has travelled to Leipzig this evening for discussions with the Bundesliga side.

Newcastle will hope that Sesko comes down on the side of a move to St James’ Park, as they bid to make up for a number of disappointments in the transfer market this summer.

Sesko was linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool earlier this summer, while Tottenham Hotspur enquired about him.

Club Years Red Bull Salzburg 2019-2023 Liefering (loan) 2019-2021 RB Leipzig 2023- Benjamin Sesko’s career history

Newcastle have tracked Sesko for many years and were keen on him earlier in his career when he was on the books at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Sesko scored 21 goals across all competitions for Leipzig last term, while the previous campaign he notched 18 goals.

The 22-year-old came up against Premier League opposition twice last season, with Leipzig facing Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Champions League league stage.

While joining Newcastle would give him Champions League football once again in the approaching campaign, signing for Manchester United would not.

The Red Devils finished a lowly 15th in the Premier League last season, a whopping 24 points behind Newcastle, who grabbed fifth spot and the final Champions League place.