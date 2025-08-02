Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce has hailed new signing Emil Hansson for his ability to cause opponents problems from the wings, after securing him on loan for the season from Birmingham City.

Hansson helped Birmingham City achieve promotion to the Championship from League One with a record points total, after signing from Dutch side Heracles.

Samuel Silvera, who similarly arrived on loan from Middlesbrough last January, returned to his parent club and Hansson will be expected to fill his place in the squad.

Bruce claimed that Hansson’s experience at League One level last time around will come in handy for Blackpool.

The Manchester United legend also heaped praise on Hansson for his skills in the wide areas and predicted that he will be a thorn in opposition sides.

Bruce told the Seasiders’ official website: “Emil is a typical out-and-out winger and we’re pleased to have him join us here at Blackpool.

“His ability from wide areas will cause the opposition problems.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“We believe his experience in a team that achieved so much at this level last season can only be a good thing, and we look forward to welcoming him here and working with him.”

Hansson came on off the bench for Blackpool on Saturday in their League One opener as they went down to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Stevenage.

The Birmingham City loan star will hope his cameo off the bench is enough to command a spot in the side next weekend when Blackpool travel to face Exeter City.

Bruce is aiming for promotion with Blackpool this season, which would put them into the Championship.

The Blackpool boss admitted near the end of last term that he was jealous of Welsh giants Wrexham, who went up last season.