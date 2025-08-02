Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Derby County new boy Rhian Brewster has called it a ‘no-brainer’ to say yes to the project Rams’ manager John Eustace is building, after a signing a two-year deal at Pride Park.

Brewster was a free agent after his contract with Derby’s Championship rivals Sheffield United expired after five years at Bramall Lane.

The attacker has become Eustace’s eighth summer signing and the third striker to join following the arrivals of Carlton Morris and Patrick Agyemang.

Brewster is excited to begin training at Derby under former Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace and feels that there are good times to come for the Rams.

A graduate of Liverpool’s academy, Brewster admits that when he heard about Eustace’s project he was quickly won over and thinks the decision to join Derby was a no-brainer.

Brewster told RamsTV: “For me, the project that John Eustace has set out, for me, was a no-brainer to be involved with.

“It sounded really good and is something that I want to be a part of, heading to bigger and better things with this club.

“I’m very, very excited. I just want to train with the boys and head straight in. There are exciting times ahead, for sure.”

Brewster was a regular as Sheffield United managed to reach the playoff final in the Championship after finishing third last season.

Brewster was tipped for big things at Liverpool, but when he eventually departed Anfield for Sheffield United, Reds legend John Barnes admitted he felt it was a move the striker had to make.

While at Liverpool, the attacker was rated highly and former Reds midfielder Jason McAteer dubbed him ‘dangerous’.

Playing under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Brewster was given advice by the German about what he needed to do to improve.

Even if there are questions over whether Brewster can ever reach the heights that he had been expected to, Eustace will still feel he has a quality Championship performer at his disposal.