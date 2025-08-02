Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Besiktas are closing in on former Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny, with an offer made to Wolfsburg to snap him up.

Cerny was on loan at Rangers last term and the club had an option to sign him on a permanent basis from Wolfsburg.

He was a bright spot for the Gers last term and many thought they would surely trigger the clause to add him to the ranks permanently.

One former Scotland star claimed that if Rangers did not sign Cerny permanently then questions would be asked about the vision at Ibrox.

Cerny though was not kept and is now in line to move from Wolfsburg again, this time to Turkey.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas have now presented an offer to Wolfsburg for the attacker, which is a loan with an option to buy.

It is suggested that ‘he is expected to come to Istanbul’, with Besiktas confident of getting the deal done.

Competition Details Scottish Premiership 33 apps, 12 goals, 4 assists Europa League 12 apps, 6 goals, 2 assists Scottish League Cup 4 apps, 2 assists Scottish Cup 1 app Vaclav Cerny’s Rangers appearances

Cerny is suggested to be keen on the idea of joining Besiktas this summer.

The move could potentially reunite him with former Rangers team-mate Ridvan Yilmaz.

Yilmaz is ‘open to the move’ back to Besiktas and was recently left disappointed by Rangers taking his number 3 shirt off him and giving it to Max Aarons.

Besiktas have regularly been linked with wanting to take Yilmaz back to Turkey in recent transfer windows, but with Rangers now having Aarons in the ranks and also looking at other left-backs, there could be legs in the move potentially happening.

Rangers have been in touch with the agent of Monaco left-back Kassoum Ouattara, who is also on rivals Celtic‘s radar.