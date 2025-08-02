Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Nice coach Franck Haise has expressed his desire to keep hold of attacker Evann Guessand, who Crystal Palace are trying to take to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is a wanted man this summer on the back of his performances in France for Nice last season.

Able to operate on either flank or through the middle as a central striker, Guessand scored 13 goals and provided ten assists for Nice.

Newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Neom are keen on signing him this summer, but they face a battle to convince Guessand as he is not looking favourably upon going to Saudi Arabia.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer and held a Zoom call with Guessand earlier this summer to sell a move to Turkey.

Wolves sent a bid to take him to Molineux, but that trail has gone cold and it is now Crystal Palace who are carrying the Premier League torch.

Crystal Palace have held talks over a move and are considered to be in pole position to sign Guessand, something which would disappoint Nice coach Haise if it happens.

Competition Details Ligue 1 33 apps, 12 goals, 9 assists Europa League 7 apps, 1 goal French Cup 2 apps, 1 assist Evann Guessand last season

Haise admits he is a firm fan of what the Ivory Coast striker brings to the table and would love to keep him at Nice.

The coach is not ruling out that happening as he feels that in football, the unexpected can sometimes occur.

“I would like [Guessand to stay]. Really, because I like him a lot”, Haise was quoted as saying by Foot Mercato.

“Nothing is impossible. Football is sometimes strange, but it seems difficult to me.

“Today, he is here. We will see.”

Crystal Palace have had a subdued summer transfer window so far amid the uncertainty about which European competition they will be in next term.

The Eagles are though closing on a €20m deal for Girona full-back Arnau Martinez.

Borna Sosa has arrived to bolster the left-back slot, while they have also brought in goalkeeper Walter Benitez, but that was on a free transfer.