Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Newcastle United have submitted a bid which matches RB Leipzig’s valuation of Benjamin Sesko, leaving the player ‘considering’ what to do, with Manchester United also in the picture, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Leipzig have been prepared for the possibility that Sesko could go this summer, with both Arsenal and Liverpool looking at him earlier in the window.

In June, Tottenham Hotspur also asked about his situation as they explored a possible move.

Now though Newcastle and Manchester United are going head to head for the signature of the attacker and the Magpies will hope they have taken what will prove to be a decisive move.

They have offered Leipzig a fee of €75m plus a further €5m in add-ons, which meets Leipzig’s valuation of the attacker.

The Magpies have also sold their project to Sesko and are hoping that they have won him over in the process.

With Manchester United in the mix, Sesko ‘is considering’ the situation and is open to both clubs this summer.

Club Years Red Bull Salzburg 2019-2023 Liefering (loan) 2019-2021 RB Leipzig 2023- Benjamin Sesko’s career history

Newcastle have suffered a series of disappointments when chasing a new striker, with Bryan Mbeumo, Hugo Ekitike and Joao Pedro all going elsewhere.

They have been keen to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, but the Bees are unhappy at the prospect of losing him and Mbeumo in the same summer.

Eddie Howe is also having to deal with star striker Alexander Isak wanting to leave the club to join champions Liverpool.

The Magpies have just rejected a bid from Liverpool for Isak, but with the striker unhappy and pushing to leave, Sesko could be seen as a replacement.

However, Newcastle were still looking for another attacker before the Swede refused to go on their pre-season tour to Asia.

And they may want another attacker plus Sesko if they are unable to keep Isak.