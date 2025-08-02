Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that as things stand, neither Patrick Bamford or Mateo Joseph are in his plans for the new campaign.

The Whites are still active in the transfer window and adding to their attacking options is a priority for Farke, with the club having put in a big push for Igor Paixao but come up short.

Farke has already told Bamford he is free to seek a move away from the club and Wrexham have been showing interest, though the striker’s wages have been an issue.

A switch to Middlesbrough has been played down as an option for Bamford.

Joseph has also been subject to interest, with Real Betis having tried and failed to agree a deal, but determined to return later in the window.

Another Spanish outfit, Girona, have also asked about Joseph’s situation at Elland Road.

Farke is clear that as things stand, neither Bamford or Joseph are in his plans, but he is unwilling to predict what might happen with either of them.

Patrick Bamford Mateo Joseph 31 years old 21 years old Total Leeds goals – 60 Total Leeds goals – 6 England caps – 1 Spain U21 caps – 12 Height – 6ft 1in Height – 5ft 11in Patrick Bamford vs Mateo Joseph

“Neither of them is in my plans right now [but I] cannot predict a move before the window closes”, Farke said after the friendly against Villarreal.

“Not too much about numbers. Many strikers do not help you because you only play with one.

“It’s clear, in all offensive roles, we need reinforcements.”

Leeds have until 1st September to get enough business done to make sure Farke has adequate firepower to tackle the challenge of the Premier League.

Joel Piroe scored 19 times in the Championship last term, but he is unproven at Premier League level.

An attacking addition has been made in the shape of Lukas Nmecha, however he has had injury issues in recent seasons and the jury is out on how he will stand up to regular Premier League football.