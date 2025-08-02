Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Crystal Palace linked Rav van den Berg is absent from Middlesbrough’s friendly against Deportivo La Coruna today due to ‘ongoing transfer negotiations’, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

The Dutch defender’s future has been under the microscope in recent weeks amid serious interest from Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Feyenoord had an agreement in place with Palace to sign Van den Berg, while the player also agreed terms, but then the move collapsed.

It has been suggested that now no one at Feyenoord has an expectation that Van den Berg will arrive.

He has also been linked with Crystal Palace this summer, while Feyenoord are still interested and there is interest from a Bundesliga side.

Now Van den Berg is absent from Middlesbrough friendly today ‘due to ongoing transfer negotiations’.

It is unclear if there is a club currently in the lead for the defender and closing in on taking him away from the Championship side.

Club Years Zwolle 2021-2023 Middlesbrough 2023- Rav van den Berg’s career history

Van den Berg, who operates as a centre-back, made 27 appearances for Middlesbrough over the course of last season and was booked twice and sent off once.

Boro have the 21-year-old under contract for another two years and cashing in on him this summer may represent the moment of his maximum value.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner wants to add centre-backs this summer and his need could become more urgent if Marc Guehi leaves.

Guehi is into the final year of his deal and Liverpool have been showing interest in him, but the two clubs are far apart in their respective valuations of the centre-back.

Van den Berg could represent an option with much potential for Glasner, if he pulls the trigger on a deal to sign the Dutchman from Middlesbrough.

Elsewhere, Palace are closing in on Girona right-back Arnau Martinez, in a deal which will see Odsonne Edouard go the other way.