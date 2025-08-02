Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles have agreed to sell winger Oliver Antman to Rangers on a ‘record transfer’ and the Eredivisie side have ‘also secured a sell-on percentage’ in the deal.

Rangers have been chasing the Finland international, but until recently had no deal in place with Go Ahead Eagles and Antman, despite being aware of the interest, had no offer.

Now the situation has changed rapidly and Antman will not be in the Go Ahead Eagles squad for Sunday’s Dutch Super Cup meeting with Ajax.

Rangers have agreed a fee for Antman which is a ‘record transfer’ for Go Ahead Eagles, according to Dutch journalist Sander Janssen.

The Gers are to pay, including bonuses, a fee of over €6m to sign the winger from Go Ahead Eagles.

Crucially, Go Ahead Eagles have ‘also secured a sell-on percentage’, though what number that is set at remains to be seen.

Antman will now look to put the finishing touches to his move to Ibrox quickly to then make himself available for Russell Martin to select.

Competition Details Eredivisie 32 apps, 6 goals, 15 assists Dutch Cup 4 apps, 1 assist Oliver Antman last season for Go Ahead Eagles

Rangers could have looked to keep Vaclav Cerny this summer, holding an option to sign him permanently, but they passed up on it.

Now Besiktas are putting in a big push to sign Cerny and the Gers will hope that Antman is a hit at Ibrox otherwise questions could again be asked about not signing the Czech.

Antman will arrive at Rangers brimming with confidence following a season where he made history at Go Ahead Eagles, helping the club to win the Dutch Cup.

The Finn provided an assist in the 2-1 Dutch Cup semi-final win over eventual league champions PSV Eindhoven, while then AZ Alkmaar were beaten in the final on penalties.

Go Ahead Eagles only signed him last summer and were reluctant to let him go now.