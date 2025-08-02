Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United star Isaac Hayden ‘has agreed to leave’ the Magpies and is already being considered by Championship clubs, amid last term’s loan at Portsmouth and thoughts of a Fratton Park return, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe has been clear about those players surplus to requirements at St James’ Park and Hayden has been firmly out of the former Bournemouth manager’s plans for some time.

He spent the second half of last term on loan at Championship side Portsmouth and made 17 appearances under John Mousinho, with the Pompey boss trusting him regularly.

A return to Fratton Park has been the subject of speculation and that is sure to now ramp up given the 30-year-old will be a free agent.

Hayden ‘has agreed to leave’ Newcastle after talks with the club over his situation.

The midfielder has another 12 months left on his contract at the Premier League side, but has now agreed terms to bring that to an early end this summer.

Hayden was left off Newcastle’s pre-season tour to Asia in another clear sign he had no future on Tyneside.

Club Years Arsenal 2013-2016 Hull City (loan) 2015-2016 Newcastle United 2016- Norwich City (loan) 2022-2023 Standard Liege (loan) 2023-2024 QPR (loan) 2024 Portsmouth (loan) 2025 Isaac Hayden’s career history

Now Championship clubs and also sides in Europe are looking at potentially making a move for Hayden, though it is unclear if Portsmouth are amongst them at this stage.

As a free agent, Hayden will be able to take his time choosing his next club as he will even be able to join a new side after the transfer window closes on 1st September.

What could boost Championship sides over his European suitors is that the stint Hayden had in Europe, at Standard Liege, did not go according to plan.

Amid late salary payments, he dubbed the stint ‘a real disaster’.

It had started brightly, with Standard Liege’s director of football calling him a leader on the pitch.

While he recently fell out of favour at Newcastle, the midfielder did previously feature heavily for the Magpies.

Hayden will depart St James’ Park having made a whopping 171 appearances in a Newcastle shirt.