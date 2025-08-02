George Wood/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will sign a contract ‘heavily loaded with incentives’ at West Ham United.

Wilson departed Newcastle when his contract ran out at the end of June and has been on the lookout for a new club.

He held talks with West Ham about joining last month, but the Hammers were facing competition from the Saudi Pro League.

Now though Wilson is joining West Ham and has completed his medical ahead of putting pen to paper to a one-year contract.

Wilson has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and, according to ExWHUemployee, the contract is ‘heavily loaded with incentives’.

West Ham struggled to pose a consistent threat in front of goal last term and lost Mohammed Kudus earlier this summer.

Graham Potter will now hope that Wilson can show he still knows where the goal is in the Premier League and, crucially, can stay fit for an extended period in the approaching season.

Injury Season Hamstring 2024/25 Back 2024/25 Chest 2023/24 Calf 2023/24 Hamstring 2023/24 Recent Callum Wilson injuries

The Hammers could still want more attacking signings and are in the lead in the race to sign Cagliari’s Roberto Piccoli.

Cagliari are ready to cash in on Piccoli, who has a €30m asking price, and whether West Ham are prepared to fork out that much for him is open to question.

Landing Wilson could reduce the pressure to do so, but Potter may well know it is a risk to head into the campaign hoping that the former Newcastle star can keep fit consistently.

In recent seasons, Wilson has been out with injuries such as back issues, hamstring problems and a calf injury, which at times cost Newcastle.

Last term that saw him unavailable for 29 games, while the previous campaign he was unavailable for 28 games.