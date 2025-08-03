Julian Finney/Getty Images

Joao Palhinha is ‘already in London’ and has effectively signed and sealed his move to Tottenham Hotspur, with his eyes now on an approaching friendly fixture.

Bayern Munich splashed the cash to sign Palhinha from Fulham last summer, but the Portuguese disappointed last term in Germany.

The Bavarians are ready to cut their losses and a loan to Tottenham has been agreed, following the player’s green light, that will see the Premier League side cover all of Palhinha’s wages.

Spurs also have an option to sign him on a permanent basis if he impresses during his time in north London.

Matters are moving quickly and, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Palhinha is ‘already in London’.

The paperwork relating to his move has been completed and signed off, leaving the Portuguese now eyeing his Spurs debut.

Spurs have a friendly against Palhinha’s parent club, Bayern Munich, set for 7th August and the midfielder is keen to feature in it.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2014-2022 Moreirense (loan) 2015-2016 Belenenses (loan) 2016-2017 Braga (loan) 2018-2020 Fulham 2022-2024 Bayern Munich 2024- Joao Palhinha’s career history

Spurs’ option to buy is set at €25m, but add-ons could see that pushed up to €30m.

They have also paid Bayern Munich a loan fee to take Palhinha to the Premier League for a year, which comes in at €5m.

Palhinha will be looking to quickly get back into the groove of Premier League football and contribute for Thomas Frank’s side.

Winning the Europa League means Tottenham are in the Champions League in the approaching season and Palhinha could potentially come face to face with Bayern Munich in that competition.

Much more transfer business is expected to happen at Tottenham over the coming weeks, but one move which will not take place is that of Yves Bissouma to Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side have, despite holding talks over a deal, decided to back off and turn elsewhere.

Tottenham have now confirmed the arrival of Palhinha.