Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United could be ‘game over’ in their chase for goalkeeper John Victor after their latest bid was turned down by Botafogo.

The Hammers are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper and have been holding talks with Leicester City about landing Mads Hermansen.

They are also keen on Botafogo’s Victor too and have been working to try to agree a fee with the Brazilian side for him.

That has proven to be tricky to do though and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, West Ham’s new bid for the shot-stopper has been turned down.

As such, West Ham’s move for Victor could be ‘game over’, with the Hammers potentially moving on to another target.

On Friday, West Ham offered €8m for Victor and the new bid increased that proposal to €10m, plus a series of add-ons.

Victor shone at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, which placed him firmly in the spotlight, while he was voted the best goalkeeper in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s Champions League, last season.

Club Years Santos 2016-2024 Portuguesa (loan) 2019 Internacional (loan) 2023 Real Valladolid (loan) 2023 Botafogo 2024- John Victor’s career history

The 29-year-old has been on the books at Botafogo only since last year, when he joined from fellow Brazilian side Santos.

He had a loan stint playing in Spain at Real Valladolid in the 2023/24 campaign, but that was cut short when Botafogo splashed around €1.5m for most of his rights to bring him back to Brazil.

Following a slow start to the summer transfer window and the sale of Mohammed Kudus, West Ham now look to be picking up the pace.

They have completed the free transfer capture of striker Callum Wilson on a contract which is loaded with incentives due to the hitman struggling with his fitness in recent seasons.

The Hammers also remain keen on Cagliari’s Roberto Piccoli, who the Italian side are prepared to sell.