David Ramos/Getty Images

Go Ahead Eagles general manager Jan Willem van Dop has kept his word over winger Oliver Antman, who is heading to Scottish giants Rangers.

Antman is on his way to Rangers after Go Ahead Eagles pulled him out of their squad for the Dutch Super Cup meeting with PSV Eindhoven today following a fee being agreed with the Scottish giants.

The Finland international winger was only signed by Go Ahead Eagles last summer and they were loathe to let him go so soon.

Van Dop was clear that only for an offer in excess of €6m would Antman, or his team-mate Jakob Breum, be allowed to go.

The general manager said: “We think that [Jakob] Breum and Antman can leave for more than €6m.”

Rangers have agreed to pay just that, with the deal potentially even exceeding the €6m mark, despite suggestions in Scotland that it is around €3.5m; how much of the fee is fixed and how much are add-ons remains to be seen.

Losing Antman is still a massive blow for Go Ahead Eagles as they prepare for European football after their surprise Dutch Cup success.

Competition Finish Eredivisie 7th Dutch Cup Winners Go Ahead Eagles last season

The club wanted to keep hold of Antman for the European campaign, but now he will be playing in Europe for Rangers.

Gers boss Russell Martin was coy about Antman following his side’s disappointing 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw away at Motherwell on Saturday.

“Once they are in the building we will talk about them, but until then he is probably on a long list of players we quite like”, the Gers boss said.

Martin was angry with his side’s draw at Motherwell and cited issues he feels long predated his arrival to explain the poor performance.

The former Southampton boss will be looking for Antman to hit the ground running quickly at Ibrox, with some Rangers fans still unconvinced about his appointment as manager.