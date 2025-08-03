Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus have told Paris Saint-Germain that they are prepared to agree to a loan with an obligation in their bid to bring Tottenham Hotspur target Randal Kolo Muani back to Turin.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of the season on loan at Juventus from PSG and was a huge hit in Serie A.

The France international found the back of the net on eight occasions in Serie A for Juventus and helped the club to qualify for the Champions League in the approaching season.

Juventus want him back and Kolo Muani wants to return, but amid no agreement being in place, Tottenham have been trying to steal him away.

While Juventus are looking at a loan, Tottenham are in a position to pay a fee now and sign Kolo Muani on a permanent transfer.

With Juventus Kolo Muani’s preferred destination, the Italians have been trying to make progress in talks with PSG.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Juventus have now told PSG that they are prepared to agree to a loan with an obligation to buy, but the obligation would be dependent upon certain conditions being met.

Game Result Napoli (A) 2-1 Empoli (H) – two 4-1 Como (A) – two 1-2 Monza (H) 2-0 Lazio (A) 1-1 Venezia (A) 2-3 Serie A games Randal Kolo Muani scored in last season

The main condition that would have to be met would be Juventus qualifying for the Champions League once again.

PSG are prepared to agree to a loan, but want the obligation to be a guarantee, rather than dependent upon certain objectives being met.

Kolo Muani, who is not in Luis Enrique’s plans, is pushing to rejoin Juventus.

Given the player’s preference, talks between Juventus and PSG would likely have to break down for Tottenham to be able to insert themselves into the mix.

Kolo Muani, 26, has a further three years left to run on the PSG contract that he signed in the summer of 2023 when he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Manchester United and Newcastle United asked about him earlier this summer.