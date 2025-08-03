Michael Regan/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas are ‘close to adding’ Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to the ranks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are searching for reinforcements across a number of positions as they bid to strengthen the squad.

They are working on signing winger Vaclav Cerny on a loan deal from Wolfsburg, while Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz is wanted.

Now Besiktas are looking to bring in a midfielder from Championship side Leicester and Ndidi is the man they want.

The midfielder has been expected to move on from the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League and it appears Turkey may be his destination in the coming days.

According to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, Super Lig giants Besiktas are now ‘close to adding’ Leicester’s Ndidi to their squad.

It is unclear for now what the exact terms of the deal are, but the Nigeria international appears to be nearing the end of his Leicester spell.

Competition Details Premier League 28 apps, 5 assists, 8 yellow cards FA Cup 1 app EFL Cup 1 app, 1 goal Wilfred Ndidi last season for Leicester City

Ndidi, 28, has been on the books at Leicester since 2017, having joined the club from Belgian side Genk.

When the midfielder moved to the Foxes, he joined the reigning Premier League champions at the time, but things have not gone according to plan since then.

Rather than enjoying regular European football and fighting at the top end of the table with Leicester, Ndidi has been locked in disappointing campaigns and a relegation.

He even played in the Championship with Leicester in the 2023/24 campaign.

Ndidi could not help Leicester avoid relegation from the Premier League last term and now he may miss out on another bite of the Championship cherry, with the season kicking off next weekend.