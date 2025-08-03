Michael Regan/Getty Images

‘Liverpool authorised’ Darwin Nunez to hold talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who view the Uruguayan as a priority target.

Arne Slot’s side have brought in Hugo Ekitike to reinforce their attacking options and are trying to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is another possible addition and if he leaves the Bernabeu he would rather join Liverpool.

Cash was brought into the coffers from selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and now Nunez, who is out of favour, could also be offloaded.

A move to Saudi Arabia may be on the cards and Liverpool are making Nunez available to agree personal terms with Al-Hilal.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, ‘Liverpool authorised’ Nunez to speak to Al-Hilal and their coach Simone Inzaghi.

Al-Hilal view Nunez as a priority target and are looking to tempt him to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

Player Kalidou Koulibaly Renan Lodi Ruben Neves Aleksandar Mitrovic Theo Hernandez Joao Cancelo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Malcom Notable players at Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal though are not yet at the stage of having sent a formal offer to Liverpool for the striker and it remains to be seen when they will do so and whether the Reds will find it acceptable.

Nunez joined Liverpool at the same time as Erling Haaland joined Manchester City and there were high expectations around his arrival.

He struggled to meet them and was regularly the source of criticism post games, with former Liverpool striker Michael Owen saying Nunez ‘made my head explode’ due to missed chances.

And Liverpool legend John Aldridge said post a match against Manchester United at Old Trafford that it had been Nunez’s worst game for the club.

Italian giants Napoli were keen to sign Nunez earlier this summer, but despite repeated talks with Liverpool, could find no agreement.