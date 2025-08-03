Pete Norton/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is still expected to join Sunderland despite his flight being ‘postponed’, with a loan deal tipped to happen, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Sunderland are very much in the market for attacking signings before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

They were linked with a possible move to land RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda, who Aston Villa are keen on, but that talk has been played down.

Sunderland are though moving to wrap up the capture of Spanish striker Guiu on a loan deal from Chelsea.

He was expected to fly to Sunderland on Sunday to put the finishing touches to the move, but that did not happen, raising fears of an issue with the deal.

There is no problem though, with Guiu’s flight ‘postponed’ and the expectation is still that he will finalise the loan move, with a deal done with Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge side signed Guiu from Barcelona and viewed him as a first team player, but he has had little in the way of consistent opportunities to shine.

Against Competition FC Noah (H) Conference League FC Astana (A) Conference League FC Astana (A) Conference League Shamrock Rovers (H) Conference League Shamrock Rovers (H) Conference League Shamrock Rovers (H) Conference League Marc Guiu’s goals last season

Guiu saw the majority of his action come in the Conference League, which Chelsea won, while he also took part in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer.

A hamstring injury also kept the attacker out for an extended period of games and he will want to play on a regular basis at Sunderland to get back in the groove.

It is unclear whether Sunderland have given Chelsea any guarantees over the amount of game time the 19-year-old will receive at the Stadium of Light.

Guiu scored six times for Chelsea over the course of last season and Regis Le Bris will want him to show he can score for Sunderland in the Premier League.