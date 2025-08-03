Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday missed out on a million pound fee for Danny Rohl as they were unwilling to lower the compensation clause amount in his contract, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rohl has now left Hillsborough along with much of his staff after an agreement was reached for him to depart the Championship club.

The German tactician was linked with a host of clubs over the summer, including Southampton, Rangers and RB Leipzig, but he stayed at the Owls.

The high compensation clause in Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday contract caused an issue, but the Owls did have a chance to cash in on him before he left.

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg offered to pay compensation of around £1m for Rohl.

With the clause stating compensation of over double that figure though, Sheffield Wednesday were unwilling to compromise.

It is unclear what the terms of Rohl’s settlement to depart Hillsborough are and that could affect how quickly he returns to management.

Game Competition Leicester City (A) Championship Bolton Wanderers (A) EFL Cup Stoke City (H) Championship Sheffield Wednesday’s opening three games

He boosted his stock hugely though while in charge of Sheffield Wednesday and is not likely to be without options for long.

Last season, one Championship star said that Rohl is a tactical genius amongst the very best in the division.

And a fellow manager dubbed Rohl a ‘magician’ for what he was doing at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Henrik Pedersen as their new manager, but he faces an absolutely huge task to keep the Owls afloat in the Championship this season.

Financial issues have seen a number of players depart Hillsborough and Pedersen also has a paper-thin backroom staff at his disposal.

Sheffield Wednesday are due to start the campaign by heading to the King Power Stadium next Sunday to take on Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League last term.