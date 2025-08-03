Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ‘refused to entertain’ ideas of a move to Leeds United or Sunderland this summer for a specific reason, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds have scooped up Lucas Perri between the sticks, landing him from French side Lyon, while Sunderland have just added Robin Roefs from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen; the Black Cats notably missed out on Marcin Bulka.

Both clubs wanted to sign a goalkeeper much earlier in the summer transfer window though and both were keen on Southampton‘s Ramsdale.

They were joined in the pursuit by the third newly promoted club in the shape of Burnley, with Ramsdale expected to leave Saints following their relegation.

It is to Newcastle though that Ramsdale has gone, signing a season-long loan with an option to buy at St James’ Park.

And Ramsdale ‘refused to entertain’ joining Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley for the specific reason that he did not want to join a newly promoted club.

Newly promoted sides have found life tough in the Premier League in recent seasons and Ramsdale experienced that for himself at Southampton.

Club Goalkeepers Leeds United Lucas Perri, Ilan Meslier, Karl Darlow, Alex Cairns Sunderland Anthony Patterson, Robin Roefs, Blondy Nna Noukeu Burnley Max Weiss, Etienne Green, Vaclav Hladky Newly promoted sides’ current goalkeepers

Ramsdale did not want to become involved in another battle against the drop and joining Newcastle should have removed that possibility.

Southampton forked out £25m to sign Ramsdale at the end of the transfer window last summer.

Given it is a World Cup year, Ramsdale will want to make sure he puts himself front and centre with England boss Thomas Tuchel weighing up his Three Lions squad.

The Magpies also have Champions League football on the agenda for Ramsdale to help with that.

Time will tell whether Ramsdale made the right call in rejecting all three newly promoted sides in favour of signing for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle this summer.

He will have to dislodge Nick Pope from his spot between the sticks and that is not likely to be a place Pope will surrender easily.