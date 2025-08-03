James Chance/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘are keeping close tabs’ on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda and the Bundesliga side ‘are open to listening to proposals’.

Graham Potter’s side have been working to press the accelerator on their transfer business in recent days, with goalkeeper a particular focus for the Premier League club.

Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen is wanted, while they have bid for Botafogo’s John Victor and cooled their interest in Parma’s Zion Suzuki.

The Hammers have other positions to address though and could well move for another central defender to boost Potter’s options in that area.

They have previously shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Amenda and that is something which is continuing.

According to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, West Ham ‘are keeping close tabs’ on the Swiss defender.

Eintracht Frankfurt ‘are open to listening to proposals’, but so far, no official bid has been sent to the Bundesliga side for their consideration.

Club Years Young Boys 2020-2024 Eintracht Frankfurt 2024- Aurele Amenda’s career history

Injury issues severely affected Amenda last season as he clocked just 89 minutes in the Bundesliga last term for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite that, the 22-year-old’s stock remains high and Eintracht Frankfurt have him locked down for another four years.

The German outfit scooped Amenda up from Swiss side Young Boys in the transfer window last summer.

Having been capped twice by Switzerland on the international stage, Amenda will want to make sure he is playing over the course of the approaching season, especially in a World Cup year.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga last season, meaning that if Amenda stayed put, he would have the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

West Ham missed out on European competition after coming just 14th in the Premier League.