Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United’s interest in Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki has now cooled, amidst the Hammers’ search for a new goalkeeper.

Graham Potter’s men want to bring in another goalkeeper during this summer’s transfer window and have been holding talks with Leicester City about signing Foxes custodian Mads Hermansen.

The Premier League side have also bid for Botafogo’s John Victor, but that pursuit could be at an end amid now two proposals being knocked back by the Brazilians.

Parma’s Japanese custodian Suzuki is another goalkeeper who has been very popular with West Ham, even though the Italian side are not keen to lose him this summer.

The Serie A outfit are not prepared to consider letting Suzuki go for less than €20m.

Now though, Suzuki looks more likely to stay at Parma as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta di Parma (via Tutto Mercato), West Ham’s interest in the Japanese has cooled.

The pressure that West Ham were putting on Parma for Suzuki has eased and the signs are the Italian side may be able to keep hold of him.

Club Years Urawa Red Diamonds 2021-2024 Sint-Truiden (loan) 2023-2024 Parma 2024- Zion Suzuki’s career history

Parma signed the 22-year-old goalkeeper from Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds last summer, following a loan stint he enjoyed in Belgium with Sint-Truiden.

Suzuki caught the eye in Serie A for Parma last term and the club have been expecting to come under pressure for him this summer.

A possible deal is one West Ham have done legwork on and they spoke to the player via his agent in early July.

At international level, Suzuki has won 18 caps for Japan and with the World Cup on the horizon next summer, his stock could surge higher if he impresses in the tournament.