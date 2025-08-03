Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Goncalo Guedes pushed Wolves hard to agree a deal for him to go Real Sociedad, amid the attacker closing in on signing for the Spanish side.

The Portuguese was widely expected to move on from Molineux this summer and has been linked with a host of sides.

Turkish side Besiktas were one of the clubs keen to explore a deal to pick up Guedes this summer.

Now though the attacker is heading to Spain and only details remain before he can complete a switch to Real Sociedad.

According to Spanish daily Diario Vasco, Guedes pushed Wolves hard to agree a deal with Real Sociedad as he wants the switch.

With an agreement in place between Wolves and Real Sociedad, Guedes is due to undergo his medical with the Spanish side.

It is unclear just how much Wolves will be pocketing from his departure, but it is expected to be less than €11m.

Club Years Benfica 2014-2017 Paris Saint-Germain 2017-2018 Valencia (loan) 2017-2018 Valencia 2018-2022 Wolves 2022- Benfica (loan) 2023-2024 Villarreal (loan) 2024 Goncalo Guedes’ career history

A versatile attacker, Guedes managed a total of 29 outings for Wolves in the Premier League last season, scoring twice and providing two assists for his team-mates.

The attacker, who is set to turn 29 years old in November, has another two years left to run on his current contract at Molineux.

Real Sociedad finished eleventh in La Liga last season and scoring goals was a major issue for the club.

The Basque side managed just 35 goals in their 38 league games, an average of fewer than a goal a game.

They will hope that is something that Guedes, who has played in La Liga before with Valencia and Villarreal, can help to put right in the approaching campaign.