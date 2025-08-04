Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The agent of Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi and Bologna are expected to sit down for talks later this week, with the defender’s future on the agenda.

Bologna have been working hard to try to keep hold of the Colombian, in the face of big interest from a number of sides, and have not been moved yet.

They want him to pen a new contract and are well aware that if he does not then he will have just a year left to run on his current deal by next summer.

Sunderland have made him their top centre-back target and have been pushing to try to get Bologna to agree to a deal.

Bologna however have offered Lucumi a new contract, running until 2029, and look in no mood to compromise.

It is against that backdrop that Lucumi’s agent will hold ‘a meeting this week’ with Bologna to discuss his client’s situation, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Lucumi is ‘reflecting’ at the moment, given the level of interest in him.

Competition Details Serie A 32 apps, 8 bookings, 1 red card Champions League 7 apps, 2 bookings Coppa Italia 5 apps, 1 booking Jhon Lucumi by competition last season

All eyes will now be on whether the meeting between Lucumi’s agent and Bologna moves the needle at all on the defender’s exit.

With Sunderland keen to strengthen at the back, the jury is out on for how much longer they will continue to wait to sign Lucumi.

Lucumi, 27, featured in 32 games in Serie A for Bologna last season, while he was also a key man as they won the Coppa Italia.

The Colombian clocked the full 90 minutes in the Coppa Italia final as Bologna kept a clean sheet against AC Milan on their way to a 1-0 win, which has secured Europa League football for the Rossoblu this season.