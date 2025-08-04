Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Oxford United ‘appear to have beaten off interest’ from a number of sides to agree a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur for forward Will Lankshear, according to journalist Jason Burt.

Spurs have been looking at finding loan homes for top talents who would not be set for game time under Thomas Frank this season.

A host of Championship clubs recently chased attacker Mikey Moore, but Tottenham decided to send him north of the border on loan to Rangers.

Moore’s fellow attacker Lankshear though is staying in England and is dropping into the Championship in the same way Ashley Phillips has, with the defender on loan at Stoke City.

It is Gary Rowett’s Oxford United who look to have won the race for Lankshear and they will sign him from Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.

The capture will be a boost for the U’s, who survived in the Championship last season under experienced tactician Rowett.

Playing in the Championship is not new to Lankshear, who spent the second half of last season away from Spurs on loan at West Brom.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024- West Brom (loan) 2025 Will Lankshear’s career history

He even featured in a 2-0 win for the Baggies over Oxford United in the Championship in February.

Lankshear will want to be playing regular first team football at the Kassam and it is unclear if Oxford United have given Tottenham any guarantees on that front.

The U’s are due to kick off their league campaign this coming weekend when John Mousinho’s Portsmouth pay them a visit and Lankshear could be involved in the game if Oxford United can get the deal done and dusted quickly.

Spurs added Lanskhear to their youth ranks following a spell for the 20-year-old at Sheffield United, who he could also go up against in the approaching season.