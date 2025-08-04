Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have now had a ‘bid rejected’ by Southampton for winger Tyler Dibling, with Saints holding out for over £40m to let him go, according to journalist Alex Crook.

David Moyes wants to bring Dibling to the Hill Dickinson Stadium and Everton have already seen one proposal knocked back by Saints.

That did not deter Everton, who told Southampton they were ready to increase their offer, and now they have done so with a bid over £35m.

The new offer was though rejected by Southampton, who are sticking to their valuation of the winger, which is over £40m.

Now the onus is on Everton to improve the proposal if they want to snap up Dibling in the coming days.

Everton are ramping up their transfer business as the new season approaches, with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish an option, while Lyon winger Malick Fofana is also popular on the blue half of Merseyside.

Dibling was a bright spot in a poor Premier League campaign for Southampton last season.

Signed Arrived from Thierno Barry Villarreal Charly Alcaraz Flamengo Adam Aznou Bayern Munich Mark Travers Bournemouth Everton’s summer arrivals

Having been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, there has been an expectation he would move on from St Mary’s this summer.

Southampton though look to be playing hardball and are only considering selling Dibling if their valuation is met.

Saints, under new boss Will Still, are set to kick off their Championship campaign this coming weekend when newly promoted Wrexham head to St Mary’s.

Still is likely to want the situation with Dibling resolving quickly to make sure it does not overshadow his side’s new season, with bouncing back to the Premier League the priority for Southampton.

Everton’s Premier League campaign is due to open on Monday, 18th August, when they head to play Leeds United.

It remains to be seen if Dibling will be in the Toffees squad that travel to Yorkshire.