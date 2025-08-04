Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is not currently in talks with La Liga side Sevilla, while the Spanish giants are focused on trimming the squad.

The Magpies have multiple goalkeeping options at their disposal following Aaron Ramsdale’s arrival from Southampton on an initial loan deal.

Eddie Howe wants to reduce the numbers in that department and Newcastle are trying to offload not one but two goalkeepers in the shape of Martin Dubravka and Vlachodimos.

The Slovakia international is currently in talks with newly promoted Burnley, as the Clarets are looking for a solid option following James Trafford’s departure.

Vlachodimos, who joined the club last summer, has barely played and is looking for an exit to seek regular first team football.

Sevilla have been looking at signing him, but would likely need Newcastle cover a significant portion of his salary for the duration of any loan.

However, according to Spanish journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez, the goalkeeper’s entourage ‘deny that they are in negotiations’ with Sevilla.

Competition Finish La Liga 17th Spanish Cup Round 3 Sevilla last season

Sevilla also do not appear to be in any shape to make additions, with the Spanish giants at the moment focusing on offloading players, including goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Newcastle goalkeeper Vlachodimos played a grand total of 45 minutes in the last campaign and he is expected to leave before the transfer window closes.

It remains to be seen if Sevilla will emerge as a genuine option for the shot-stopper as they are not at the moment.

Sevilla only narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga last term as they ended up just one point and one place above the drop zone.

They are due to start the new season by travelling to Athletic Bilbao on 17th August.