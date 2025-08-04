Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bologna ‘appear to have the upper hand’ on Celtic and Udinese in the pursuit of Motherwell talent Lennon Miller.

The Scotland international is still only 18, and he made his senior Motherwell debut more than two years ago.

He has been one of the standout emerging players in the Scottish Premiership and as a result has attracted attention from Celtic.

Back in March, Miller made his senior debut for the Scotland national team, and with one year left on his Motherwell contract, he could be heading out this summer.

Scottish giants Celtic have been long-standing admirers of the teenager, who is capable of playing as a central, defensive or attacking midfielder.

Celtic legend John Hartson said earlier this year that Miller would walk into the Bhoys first team, but now they are at real risk of losing out on him.

There is serious interest from Italy where Udinese and Torino are keen, however it is Bologna who are leading the way.

Season Appearances 2022/23 5 2023/24 32 2024/25 39 Lennon Miller’s Motherwell appearances by season

The Rossoblu ‘appear to have the upper hand’ in the race, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Bologna skipper Lewis Ferguson, who is a national team-mate of Miller, shares a very good relationship with the young midfielder and could give the Rossoblu the edge.

The Steelmen are asking for €6.5m for Miller, which is believed to be well within Bologna’s reach as things stand.

Bologna have the track record of developing Scottish players like Aaron Hickey and Ferguson and they are trying to repeat the trick with Miller as well.

The 18-year-old was not part of Motherwell’s opening league game against Rangers at the weekend and it remains to be seen if Bologna are close to agreeing a deal for him in the upcoming days, or if Celtic will make a forceful move in the race.