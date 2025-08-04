Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chuba Akpom ‘has now postponed’ his medical this morning with Birmingham City after Ipswich Town made a late entry into the race for his signature.

Blues are continuing to show their ambition in the Championship ahead of the new season, as they aim to achieve a second successive promotion, up to the Premier League.

They have a deal in place with Dutch giants Ajax to sign frontman Akpom, amid a host of clubs showing interest in him.

Chris Davies’ side got the better of Middlesbrough, who tried to hijack the deal for the 29-year-old, and Akpom was due for a medical this morning – but there is another issue.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have now jumped into the race and as a result, according to Dutch journalist Tim van Duijn, Akpom has postponed his medical at Birmingham.

Now the former Middlesbrough man will weigh up the proposal from Ipswich before deciding what to do.

There has also been interest in Akpom from Greek giants Olympiacos, but he looks to be leaning towards a return to England, where he scored regularly in the Championship for Boro.

Birmingham have agreed to pay 60 per cent of Akpom’s salary, but if the Tractor Boys are ready to match or better that, Ajax could agree with multiple deals for the striker.

And if the Amsterdam giants agree on more than one deal for Akpom, the striker will have the opportunity to choose his destination.

The 29-year-old has 129 Championship appearances under his belt and he could be a difference-maker for the club he eventually joins.

All eyes will be on the former Arsenal talent to see where he thinks he will benefit the most from moving this summer, as the new Championship campaign begins later this week.