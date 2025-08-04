Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

FC Twente technical director Jan Streuer has revealed that the club wanted to sign Rangers bound Oliver Antman, but could not afford him.

The Finland international winger shone brightly for Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles last season as they won the Dutch Cup.

Go Ahead Eagles had only signed him last summer, pouncing to snap him up from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Now Antman is heading for Scotland with Rangers, with a fee agreed which could end up netting Go Ahead Eagles a sum in excess of €6m.

Go Ahead Eagles were clear that it would need more than €6m to take Antman away from them this summer and Rangers have come up with the goods.

Rangers were not the only club to want Antman though as Twente were keen to keep him within the Netherlands, though ultimately he proved to be unaffordable.

“We wanted Antman too [as well as Edvardsen who joined Ajax], very much in fact, but we couldn’t afford him”, Streuer said on RTV Oost’s De Oosttribune.

Competition Details Eredivisie 21 apps, 7 goals, 2 assists Europa League 7 apps, 2 goals Champions League qualifying 2 apps Dutch Cup 1 app Sam Lammers at FC Twente last season

Twente already have a Rangers connection, with Robin Propper signed from the Gers earlier this summer.

Propper, who made the move to Rangers from Twente only last summer, revealed the Dutch side had stayed in touch with him throughout the year to keep the door open to a return.

They also have former Rangers striker Sam Lammers on the books.

Lammers, who Rangers did not play as a central striker and even sometimes played in midfield, had a sensational loan spell at FC Utrecht.

Playing as a striker, Lammers struck ten times in just 18 Eredivisie games for Utrecht and Twente signed him on the back of that form.