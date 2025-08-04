Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Roma’s move to sign Wolves attacker Fabio Silva is ‘far from straightforward’ given his contractual situation at Molineux.

Wolves have seen a host of players leaving Molineux this summer, as Vitor Pereira looks to find the right balance for the new campaign.

While the Midlands outfit strengthened their forward department with the additions of Jhon Arias, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Fer Lopez, they added David Moller Wolfe to replace Rayan Ait-Nouri.

They are looking at a further departure in the form of Goncalo Guedes, who pushed Wolves hard to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad so that he can secure a return to La Liga.

Attacker Silva is also someone expected to depart the Midlands outfit, as he has failed to make an impact in Wolves colours since joining them in 2020.

Silva has made a total of 72 appearances for Wolves, netting five goals, but his tenure with the Premier League club consists of four loan spells, the most recent to Las Palmas last season.

Italian giants Roma are showing interest in him and it is suggested that Wolves want to cash in on the forward.

Loan club Details Anderlecht 32 apps, 11 goals PSV Eindhoven 19 apps, 5 goals Rangers 25 apps, 6 goals Las Palmas 25 apps, 10 goals Fabio Silva’s loan spells

Roma are interested in taking the 23-year-old centre forward on loan, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, coming to an agreement with Wolves to take Silva on loan is ‘far from straightforward’.

Silva has entered the final year of his contract and Wolves are at risk of losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

The Trigoria outfit have already established contact with Wolves, but they are now thinking of ways to get the deal for Silva over the line.

Silva would need to sign a new contract at Wolves in order for the Molineux side to loan him out.

Gian Piero Gasperini believes that Silva will be able to bring physicality and attacking presence to Roma and will be able to complement new boy Evan Ferguson.