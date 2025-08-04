Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton ‘are confident’ about landing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as they have ‘almost agreed’ a deal with Chelsea to sign him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Everton hierarchy are determined to back David Moyes in the ongoing window to bring in players to strengthen certain areas of the pitch.

Everton have brought in Thierno Barry to add to their forward department and recently added promising left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich; not all at Bayern Munich wanted to give up on Aznou.

They have now turned their attention to midfield and Chelsea’s Dewsbury-Hall is high on their list.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca brought Dewsbury-Hall to Stamford Bridge last summer from his former club Leicester City, where he helped the Foxes to earn promotion during the 2023/24 season.

However, his move to Chelsea did not go according to the way both parties imagined, as he failed to get into Maresca’s starting lineup, making 13 league appearances with two starts.

However, this summer could provide Dewsbury-Hall, 26, with a move out of Stamford Bridge in the search for regular football, with Everton closing in.

Midfielder Age James Garner 24 Idrissa Gueye 35 Charly Alcaraz 22 Tim Iroegbunam 22 Harrison Armstrong 18 Age profile of Everton’s midfielders

Everton ‘are confident’ about signing the midfielder and a deal with Chelsea is ‘almost agreed’.

The Toffees will now be trying to get the swoop wrapped up quickly in order that they can put Dewsbury-Hall at Moyes’ disposal.

The player has four more years left on his current deal, but Chelsea look happy to let him move on.

Despite not being a regular in Maresca’s Premier League squad Dewsbury-Hall managed to feature in all 13 Conference League games for the Blues last season and while contributing seven goals and helping them lift the trophy.

It remains to be seen what the exact terms of the deal that take Dewsbury-Hall to the Hill Dickinson Stadium look like.