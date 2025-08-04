Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Former West Ham United defender and Wolves target Vladimir Coufal is to join German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and is already in Germany.

Coufal’s contract at West Ham ran out at the end of June and the experienced full-back has been available as a free agent.

Wolves, who have been looking for a new right-back, started to show interest in Coufal as a short-term option.

The former Hammer though is going to Germany and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, is ‘already in Germany’.

Coufal has agreed to sign for Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim and he is in Germany to undergo his medical and put pen to paper to a contract.

The length of the deal that Coufal has agreed to sign with Hoffenheim is unclear, but he will be playing his football in the Bundesliga next season if he can pass the medical.

Coufal made 25 appearances across all competitions for West Ham over the course of last season.

Signed Arrived from El Hadji Malick Diouf Slavia Prague Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton Callum Wilson Newcastle United West Ham United’s signings so far this summer

He was on the books at the Hammers from 2020, with the Premier League side forking out around £5.5m to secure his signature from Slavia Prague.

Coufal will join a Hoffenheim side who struggled in the Bundesliga last season.

Hoffenheim finished just a place above the relegation playoff zone in the German top flight and will be hoping Coufal can help to tighten up a leaky defence.

They conceded a whopping 68 goals in their 34 Bundesliga matches, a total that was worse than two of the sides that finished below them in the league table.

Coufal is one of several players aged over 30 that West Ham released this summer.