Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe insists he knows nothing about interest from Birmingham City.

Blues are kicking on with their efforts to strengthen Chris Davies’ squad and are currently battling Middlesbrough for Ajax attacker Chuba Akpom.

They also want to beef up the backline and Elfsborg’s Yegbe is in their sights as a possible addition.

The powerful centre-back has impressed in Swedish football and Birmingham are not thought to be the only side keeping tabs on his development.

Blues though look the most concrete option for now, even if the Ghana international insists he knows nothing about it as he specifically asked his agent to keep transfer news away from him.

Asked about being shown the Birmingham link by a team-mate, he told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “I said I don’t know anything about it. Because I’ve told my agent not to say anything about the transfer window.

“I just need to focus on Elfsborg now, regardless of what happens in the future.

Club Years WAFA 2018-2020 Vision 2020-2022 SJK (loan) 2022 SJK 2023 Elfsborg 2024- Terry Yegbe’s career history

“I want him [my agent] to keep the transfer rumours between himself and [general manager] Stefan [Andreasson].”

It has been suggested that Yegbe would command a fee of between €3m and €6m, which would be a big boost to Elfsborg’s coffers and one of their biggest ever sales.

The centre-back admits that he is keen to move at some point, but does not want to take his eye off the ball with Elfsborg.

“I want to move at some point, but what I mean is that when I hear the rumours they go around in my head. I want to focus on Elfsborg now and let the others do their job”, he added.

Elfsborg signed Yegbe from Finnish outfit SJK in the January 2024 transfer window and he has been a regular in the side.

Yegbe played in all eight of Elfsborg’s Europa League league phase matches last season, games which saw him able to test himself against the likes of Roma, Galatasaray, Athletic Bilbao, Nice and Tottenham Hotspur.

He is currently in the middle of the Swedish season with Elfsborg, meaning if Birmingham do land him then he would arrive very much match fit and match sharp.