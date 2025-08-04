Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Spanish La Liga side Villarreal could make a move towards the end of the transfer window for Leeds United and West Ham United target Artem Dovbyk.

Leeds have brought in a host of new faces to Elland Road but their transfer business is far from being done as they are still looking at areas to improve the final third options for Daniel Farke.

They have signed injury prone Lukas Nmecha and will hope he can stay fit, but with Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph likey departures, the stage is set for new arrivals.

Roma’s Dovbyk is an attacker that Leeds have shown interest in, while their Premier League rivals West Ham are also keen.

Dovbyk joined Roma from Girona last summer and his former club could take him back to Spain, but he has further La Liga suitors.

Villarreal are also interested and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, they could move for him towards the end of the window.

Roma look prepared to do business for Dovbyk, but have a figure in mind that they will sell for to avoid making a loss on him.

Villarreal recently sold their frontman Thierno Barry to Everton and they think in Dovbyk they would get a striker who knows the league.

Interested club Can offer Leeds United Premier League Villarreal La Liga, Champions League Newcastle United Premier League, Champions League Girona La Liga West Ham United Premier League What suitors can offer

With substantial interest in Dovbyk, Roma are likely to be encouraged to think they can get the price they want.

West Ham are also looking at other attacking options and are considered to be in the lead for Cagliari’s Roberto Piccoli.

The Roma star has also been linked with Newcastle United in recent days, as they are in the market for Alexander Isak’s replacement in the event of him leaving the club.

Newcastle are also trying to sign Benjamin Sesko and could well want two attackers in before letting Isak go.