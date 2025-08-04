Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Championship side Leicester City are ‘considering a bid’ for in-demand Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, who has serious interest from Swansea City this summer.

Experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been Leicester’s only signing so far, but they are looking for additions to back new boss Marti Cifuentes.

Odsonne Edouard and Jamie Vardy have left the club this summer, while Wilfred Ndidi is also expected to go, amid serious interest from Turkish side Besiktas.

Cifuentes will know the importance of firepower when it comes to trying to get Leicester promoted, especially as the departure of Vardy has taken goals out of the Foxes team.

Now they are also in the mix to try to sign Wycombe hitman Kone, who has no shortage of interested clubs this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Swansea are hugely keen on taking Kone to Wales and are ‘more advanced’ than Leicester in their interest, however the Foxes are ‘considering a bid’.

There are more clubs than just Swansea and Leicester chasing Kone though, with Preston North End, Wrexham, Toulouse and Union SG keen on the 22-year-old.

Club scored against Wrexham Northampton Town Barnsley (three) Peterborough United (four) Stockport County (two) Lincoln City Stevenage (two) Charlton Athletic Blackpool Mansfield Town Rotherham United Clubs Richard Kone scored against in League One last term

The Swans have made a bid for Kone and all eyes will be on, if Leicester do go in with an offer, what level it comes at compared to the Welsh side.

The Ivorian striker is expected to cost around £5m and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football this season.

The Wycombe striker had a 21-goal season last term in League One and losing him would be a major blow for the club.

The Chairboys played their first game of the new campaign at the weekend and Kone was not part of the team, which could be a preventive step to avoid a potential injury for the 22-year-old.