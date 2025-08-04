Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Newcastle United will have to present Athletic Bilbao with ‘very favourable terms’ if they hope to be able to land attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

Eddie Howe’s side have had a difficult summer transfer window so far and could well lose star striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool before it closes.

They are continuing to show ambition in the market however and Athletic Bilbao’s Sancet is firmly in their sights.

If Isak is sold, Newcastle will be in a position to offer Athletic Bilbao a fee of €70m for Sancet, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

That though may not be enough for the Basque side, who have an €80m release clause in the midfielder’s deal.

And it is suggested that if Newcastle to want to sign Sancet this summer then they will have to put ‘very favourable terms’ on the table for Athletic Bilbao.

Sancet is seen as a hugely important figure at the club and they are not prepared to allow his departure lightly.

Competition Details La Liga 29 apps, 15 goals, 1 assist Europa League 7 apps, 2 goals, 2 assists Oihan Sancet’s appearances last season

The midfielder has also not indicated that he wants to leave Athletic Bilbao, something which further boosts the Spanish side’s position, even if he is aware he is generating interest.

Sancet is a product of Athletic Bilbao’s youth set-up and stepped up his efficiency in front of goal last season by delivering 15 goals in his 29 La Liga outings.

He played for Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League last season, but missed out on the chance to meet Manchester United in the semi-final of the competition.

Sancet, who is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until the summer of 2032, would be able to play Champions League football if he makes the switch to Newcastle this summer.

Newcastle also remain keen on Benjamin Sesko.