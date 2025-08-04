Carl Recine/Getty Images

Burnley’s negotiations with Newcastle United for Martin Dubravka are progressing well, as the Clarets consider him their primary target, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Newcastle were keen to sign a goalkeeper this summer, but they missed out on their top target, James Trafford, who joined Manchester City from Burnley.

After failing to land Trafford, the Magpies went on to agree a loan deal for Aaron Ramsdale, who rejected Leeds United and Sunderland in favour of heading from Southampton to St James’ Park.

It has been suggested that Newcastle are planning to offload two of their goalkeepers, Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos, as they look to shake up the department.

Now Ramsdale’s arrival might have hastened the process, as Burnley are showing interest in signing experienced shot-stopper Dubravka.

Burnley brought in 21-year-old Max Weiss from Germany in the ongoing window, but after Trafford’s departure, they want to introduce someone with Premier League experience to their squad.

Dubravka has entered the final year of his contract with Newcastle and the Magpies are ready to bring the 36-year-old’s stay to an early end.

Club Years Zilna 2009-2014 Esbjerg 2014-2016 Slovan Liberec 2016-2017 Sparta Prague 2017-2018 Newcastle United (loan) 2018 Newcastle United 2018- Manchester United (loan) 2022-2023 Martin Dubravka’s career history

Burnley have approached Newcastle to sign the Slovakian international and it has been claimed that the talks between both clubs are progressing well.

Scott Parker’s side consider Dubravka as their primary target to reinforce their goalkeeping department and they are keen to land him.

Dubravka has featured 179 times for the Magpies since joining in 2018 and has vast experience playing in the Premier League, which Burnley will benefit from if they manage to land him.

Fellow Magpies goalkeeper Vlachodimos has drawn interest from Sevilla.

Newcastle have so far had a tough transfer window, as they have seen several of their targets being snatched up by other teams and they might end up losing their marksman Alexander Isak to Liverpool.