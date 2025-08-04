George Wood/Getty Images

No club have made a concrete move for Leeds United target Nikola Krstovic so far in the ongoing summer transfer window, but Lecce’s president has held the door open for a possible exit.

The 25-year-old centre forward joined Lecce in 2023 and in the last two seasons, he helped the Italian outfit avoid relegation to Serie B.

Krstovic had a fantastic last season, where he scored eleven times while laying on five assists in 37 league games for his club and his performances have not gone unnoticed in Europe.

AC Milan, against whom he scored twice last season, are among his suitors, while in the Premier League, Leeds have taken an interest in him.

It was suggested earlier this summer that Leeds were just waiting to get the green light from the striker in order to make a move.

Roma are also considering him as a replacement for Artem Dovbyk, who is another forward Leeds are interested in.

Leeds have still not signed a further forward after signing Lukas Nmecha and that is expected to change soon.

At present though, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, there are no concrete offers on the table for Lecce to consider.

Club Years Zeta 2016-2019 Red Star Belgrade 2019-2021 Graficar Belgrade (loan) 2020 Dunajska Streda 2021-2023 Lecce 2023- Nikola Krstovic’s career history

The president of Leece, Saverio Sticchi Damiani, stated that they will not stand in the way of Krstovic’s departure this summer, as the club owe gratitude to the player for all the effort he put in to save them from relegation last season.

However, he made it clear that they will not let him leave unless the club stand to benefit from his departure with a large enough fee.

“He knows that he has been a key player wearing our jersey, and the club’s results have also been the result of his performances”, Damiani said.

“So, the club owe him a debt of gratitude, and that gratitude means we won’t hinder his path.

“At the same time, the club also deserve to be rewarded.

“So we will handle everything with balance, but I expect that if things don’t go through, he will still be happy — as if he had gone to Real Madrid anyway.”

Krstovic appears to be down Leeds’ list of options, but with the Whites struggling to land preferred options, they have ample time to swing back towards the Lecce man.

Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph are both expected to depart Elland Road.