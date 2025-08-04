Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Norwich City shot-stopper Angus Gunn has agreed to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Tricky Trees have been looking to sign a goalkeeper as Matz Sels’ back-up this summer.

Carlos Miguel was the second-choice custodian last season, but Nottingham Forest have asked him to find a new club, as they want to offload him.

The 26-year-old Brazilian shot-stopper wants to stay in Europe and is not considering a move back to Brazil at the moment, with a move within England his primary desire.

Nottingham Forest have now signed a backup, as Scotland goalkeeper Gunn, who has been a free agent since last month, has agreed to join the City Ground outfit.

The 29-year-old has spent most of his time playing in the Championship and now he is set for a spell in the Premier League.

Gunn will hope to push Sels and if possible, earn game time at Nottingham Forest, which could be on the agenda as the Tricky Trees have a packed schedule in the new season.

Club Years Manchester City 2017-2018 Norwich City (loan) 2017-2018 Southampton 2018-2021 Stoke City (loan) 2020-2021 Norwich City 2021-2025 Angus Gunn’s career history

It is not clear what the length of Gunn’s contract will be at the Premier League club, or whether he has been promised any outings in cup competitions.

Gunn left Norwich City this summer after he ended his four-year spell at the Canaries, making more than 150 appearances for the Championship outfit.

The Scot has 31 Premier League appearances under his belt, in which he has conceded 65 goals.

Now it remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will get some game time in the Europa League, as Nottingham Forest are set to play in the competition following Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League.