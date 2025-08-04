Stu Forster/Getty Images

This week is expected to be a key period for Newcastle United target Yoane Wissa, with further clarity to come over his future, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Congolese has been at Brentford since the summer of 2021, when he was signed from French club Lorient on a £8.5m deal.

Wissa has 49 goals and 13 assists in 149 appearances for Brentford to his name and last season he had a brilliant campaign in the Premier League playing as a striker.

This summer, the 28-year-old has been attracting transfer interest, and Newcastle, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, have shown genuine interest.

Wissa is also keen on making a move, as he wants to play Champions League football next term.

Brentford have lost Bryan Mbeumo this summer and they have so far blocked his exit, following their rejection of an offer from Newcastle United worth £30m.

Things regarding Wissa have been quiet in recent days, but now this week is expected to be a crucial time in the forward’s future.

Game Competition Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Sunderland (A) Premier League Brentford’s first three games

There is tipped to be clarity over what the immediate future has in store for Wissa.

The DR Congo hitman played 35 Premier League games in the previous campaign and caught the eye with 19 league goals.

Newcastle could be losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool, as the Sweden superstar is pushing to make a move to the English champions.

Eddie Howe’s side are working on a deal to try to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen if they would also sign Wissa if the chance presented itself.

Landing both Sesko and Wissa could well be seen as a sign that Newcastle are waving the white flag on Isak and will sell him this summer.