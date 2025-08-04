Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers ‘have dropped’ their asking price for Ridvan Yilmaz amid Besiktas’ continuing talks with the Gers to try to sign him.

The 24-year-old left-back joined Rangers from Besiktas in the summer of 2022 and has made 77 appearances for them.

Yilmaz has been linked with a move back to Turkey in the last few transfer windows, with Turkish Super Lig sides putting in efforts to land him.

Last season, Yilmaz missed a big part of the season due to injuries and made only 17 appearances for the Gers.

Rangers have appointed a new manager in Russell Martin and it appears that he does not have the Turkish international in his plans for the future.

He brought in Max Aarons on loan from Bournemouth and has handed him starts in the first three games of the season, with Yilmaz not being part of the matchday squad.

Aarons was also handed Yilmaz’s squad number in a move that upset the Turk.

Yilmaz has suitors in the market in the form of Besiktas and it has been suggested that the player is open to joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Left-back Age Max Aarons 25 Jefte 21 Ridvan Yilmaz 24 Rangers’ left-back options

Besiktas have been holding talks with Rangers to try to agree a deal and now there has been a change in the situation.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Rangers have decided to drop their asking price to lower than €4m to facilitate his move in the ongoing window.

It is unclear what the exact level Rangers are now looking for is, but Besiktas will be encouraged by the Gers lowering their price.

Moving on Yilmaz would create space in the Rangers squad and also give Martin extra cash for his transfer kitty.

However, with Turkish sides knowing Rangers are keen to sell, achieving a good price may be difficult.