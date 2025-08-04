Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The agent of Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz, Necdet Ergezen, has issued a ‘we are waiting’ message amid Besiktas trying to agree a deal with the Gers for his client.

Turkish left-back Yilmaz departed the Black Eagles back in 2022 to join the Scottish giants and now he is looking to go back to his old club.

Gers boss Russell Martin has signalled that Yilmaz is well down the pecking order, handing Max Aarons the defender’s shirt number in a move which left the Turk disappointed.

He has long been chased by Turkish clubs throughout his time at Ibrox and Besiktas have again been in the hunt this summer.

On Monday it emerged that Rangers have dropped their asking price for Yilmaz during talks with Besiktas, but that has not done the trick yet.

Ylimaz’s agent Ergezen has revealed that Besiktas and Rangers had a meeting regarding a deal for the Turkish full-back.

However, he also made it clear that the clubs still have a price difference, which means the defender is now playing the waiting game to see how talks go.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

“There was a meeting with Besiktas, but so far nothing has been finalised”, Ergezen was quoted as saying by Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun.

“There is a price difference between the clubs’ demands and offers.

“We are waiting.”

Even though the number Besiktas and Rangers are discussing is not known, all eyes will be on the clubs to see if they agree on a deal for the 24-year-old.

Yilmaz is unlikely to be keen on staying at Rangers, especially in a World Cup year, as he seeks to ensure he has regular game time.

The Gers though will be determined to make sure that if they do sell Yilmaz they bring in a price which is reflective of his value.